Charming Brick 2-Story in a quaint Denver neighborhood with No HOA! A rare find indeed!! This beautiful transitional plan boasts vaulted ceilings, large primary bedroom on the main level and all other bedrooms & bonus upstairs. The home has a great kitchen with eat-in bar area, and newer appliances: oven/range, microwave & dishwasher. You will also appreciate the recent updates that make this home even more move-in ready: new carpets, new paint in most of the interior, and a completely new HVAC system in 2020! Another added plus is the home's multiple storage areas: a large, under-stair walk-in closet on the main with custom-made shelving and walk-in attic space upstairs! Outside you will enjoy the convenience of a side-entry garage with large driveway and an awesome basketball area. Looking for outdoor living space.. You will LOVE the level, fully-fenced backyard with a great deck area for entertaining your guests. Schedule your showing appt soon - this one will go very fast! List Agent related to Seller. Contact List Agent Jay Ballard (704) 622-5977 for more information.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $405,000
