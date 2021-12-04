 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $414,900

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $414,900

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $414,900

Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home in Denver! Spacious and open 3 bedroom home close to the community pool! Love cooking then this is the kitchen for you! Spacious kitchen with large island overlooks eating area and living room. Beautiful gas cooktop and Stainless Steel wall oven and dishwasher. Primary suite is an oasis with double vanity, separate shower and tub. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfa…

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $180,000

“There’s no place like home for the holidays”… Seriously, how cute is this renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath…New LVP flooring, kitchen & bathroo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics