3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,000

Earnest Estates is proud to present two New Construction home in convenient Denver location with NO HOA! This is NOT your average ranch home. Come, take the tour, and you will see why. Open floor plan design w/21 ft vaulted ceilings, airy kitchen w/white soft close cabinetry, subway tile, huge kitchen island, quartz countertops and a stylish range hood with drawer microwave. Spacious primary retreat w/double vanity, an awesome over-sized tiled shower w/bench & multiple shower heads & walk in closet. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout. Dedicated office/flex space plus 2 additional bedrooms. Hall bathroom features a floating vanity & water closet w/pocket door. Attached 2 car garage, drop zone, laundry room. Terrific outdoor space w/covered porches front & back. Great Denver location close to dining and shopping amenities, Lake Norman recreational activities, quick access to new Hwy 16, CLT, and Mooresville. Low Lincoln county taxes and top rated schools. It doesn't get better than this!