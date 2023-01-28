 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $420,000

Earnest Estates is proud to present two New Construction home in convenient Denver location with NO HOA! This is NOT your average ranch home. Come, take the tour, and you will see why. Open floor plan design w/21 ft vaulted ceilings, airy kitchen w/white soft close cabinetry, subway tile, huge kitchen island, quartz countertops and a stylish range hood with drawer microwave. Spacious primary retreat w/double vanity, an awesome over-sized tiled shower w/bench & multiple shower heads & walk in closet. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout. Dedicated office/flex space plus 2 additional bedrooms. Hall bathroom features a floating vanity & water closet w/pocket door. Attached 2 car garage, drop zone, laundry room. Terrific outdoor space w/covered porches front & back. Great Denver location close to dining and shopping amenities, Lake Norman recreational activities, quick access to new Hwy 16, CLT, and Mooresville. Low Lincoln county taxes and top rated schools. It doesn't get better than this!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

Dean Baker: Biden has earned a solid 'A' halfway through term

At the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s first term, he deserves a solid “A” for turning the economy around, getting the pandemic and inflation under control, and encouraging a rapid transition to clean energy. No president since Lyndon Johnson has as much to show for his first two years in office. Unlike Johnson, Biden managed to push key legislation with a tiny majority in the House and the thinnest possible margin in the Senate.