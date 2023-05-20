ONE LEFT!! Earnest Estates presents New Construction home in convenient Denver location with NO HOA! This is NOT your average ranch home. Open floor plan design w/21 ft vaulted ceilings, airy kitchen w/white soft close cabinetry, subway tile, huge kitchen island, quartz countertops & a stylish range hood with drawer microwave. Spacious primary retreat w/double vanity, an awesome over-sized tiled shower w/bench & multiple shower heads & walk in closet. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout. Dedicated office/flex space plus 2 additional bedrooms. Hall bathroom features a floating vanity & water closet w/pocket door. Attached 2 car garage, drop zone, laundry room. Terrific outdoor space w/covered porches front & back. Feature wall in great room is an option, not included. Great Denver location close to dining and shopping amenities, Lake Norman recreational activities, quick access to new Hwy 16, CLT & Mooresville. Low Lincoln county taxes & top rated schools. It doesn't get better than this!