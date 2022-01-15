3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $435,000

Gorgeous two story home on 1/2 an acre in Denver! Convenient location with easy access to Business 16 & Highway 16. Short commute to Charlotte and Charlotte Douglass airport. The yard is immaculately kept and the backyard and patio are perfect for BBQ's or just a day of relaxation. The home is extremely spacious and perfect for entertaining! Large kitchen island, double oven, gas range and plenty of space for dining. The upstairs loft is perfect for an additional living space, workout area, office, playroom, you name it! The main bedroom has a beautiful accent wall, his and her walk-in closets and space for a sitting area if desired. Make your appointment now to tour this spectacular home.