3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $439,900

Welcome to this immaculate energy-efficient home in Canopy Creek! Located on quiet cul-de-sac , this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home features an open concept great room/kitchen area with a magnificent kitchen island, and adjacent dining room. In the kitchen you will find quartz countertops, stainless steep energy efficient appliances and a walk-in pantry. The spacious primary suite has tray ceilings, a pristine bathroom and large walk-in closet. You can enjoy more time at the community pool because your lawn maintenance is taken care of by the HOA!