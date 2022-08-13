 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $440,000

Stunning home with many added upgrades! Ready for you to move right in. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The living area has a fireplace with gas logs and the kitchen has a large island with seating and a Butler's pantry. Granite throughout. Tons of storage, all bedrooms have walk-in closets, and there is a huge walk-in attic. 9ft ceilings on both floors. The outside was not forgotten, extra concrete has been added to expand the fenced-in patio area, in-ground irrigation system, landscape lighting. and a golf course view. Lawn maintenance is included in HOA fee. Additional community features are available for additional fees.

