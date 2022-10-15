 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $446,900

Beautiful, like new ,55+ townhome in the desirable 3 Cherry Way community. This home features an open floorplan w/gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. The greatroom has a gas log fireplace & vaulted ceilings. The dining area & kitchen flow together so nicely. Stunning kitchen w/beautiful granite & tons of cabinets, smooth surface range & wall oven and microwave. Tons of counter space in this kitchen. The primary bedroom is huge w/trayed ceiling & large walk in closet. The primary bath has very large tiled shower & large double vanity area. There is a nice office that opens onto the screened porch an the secondary bedroom has it's own separate bath with tub/shower combination. The laundry room is at the back of the home & the washer & dryer will stay w/ this property. Wait there is more! Upstairs has a huge full bedroom or bonus w/ it's own full bath. Don't miss the massive walk out storage attic! Don't forget to check out the clubhouse,pool, and sport court. Epoxied garage floor.

