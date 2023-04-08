“The Camden '' a Beautiful and like new, energy efficient home, located in desirable Canopy Creek subdivision, Denver! Built 2019, this home affords a welcoming front entry that leads to a sprawling kitchen, w/all SS appliances, gas range, walk-in pantry, generous island that overlooks the great room with gas fireplace & built-ins on either side and DR Area for entertaining. Nice primary BR with Tray ceiling, en suite w/dual sinks, ceramic tile shower, & large WIC. Down the hall are 2 nice size bedrooms, a full-size bath, & utility room that conveys W&D, conveniently located just off the 2 car garage. Relax outside on the screened-in porch or on the patio overlooking the walking trail. This home is located close to the community pool w/ Cabana, not far from Lake Norman, nice shopping and Charlotte‘s 20 min drive. Don’t miss this charming home in turnkey condition!!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $449,000
