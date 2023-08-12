This charming new ranch home in Denver, NC, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open concept design. The gas fireplace adds warmth to the spacious living area, while the primary bedroom boasts elegant trey ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a tiled shower. Enjoy outdoor living on the open veranda and extended rear patio. The two-car attached garage includes a convenient drop zone. Situated minutes from Little Creek public boat access, within the Covington at Lake Norman community, including pool and clubhouse. This home offers modern comfort and style in a serene neighborhood setting. Some of the highlights include, Quartz kitchen counter Tops, upgraded scratch-resistant Mohawk laminate flooring, Herringbone backsplash, stylish Matte black faucets and hardware, upgraded kitchen cabinets and stainless steel Whirlpool dishwasher, oven and microwave. BUILDER HAS PREFERRED LENDER OFFERING CLOSING COST CONTRIBUTION. Please call listing agent for details