3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $453,700

Lovely, all brick townhome on a dead-end street in the highly sought after 55+ active adult community, 3 Cherry Way. Move in ready with an open floor plan and handicap accessible features. Gorgeous kitchen with plentiful storage, soft close custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a pantry with adjustable shelving. Adjacent dining area and living room with a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. Spacious primary bedroom offers crown molding, double tray ceiling and walk-in closet. Ensuite includes a vanity with dual sinks and a zero entry tiled shower with grab bars and a bench. Sunroom could make a perfect office or extra TV room. Enjoy sitting on the spacious screened porch with shades. Bonus/bedroom upstairs with a full bathroom and huge storage area. Attached two-car garage with utility sink, epoxied floor, custom cabinets, workbench and overhead storage racks. Community offers a clubhouse, pool, pickleball court and planned activities.

