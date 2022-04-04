3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $454,900

ALL OFFERS TO BE RECEIVED BEFORE 5:00 MONDAY 4/4 Sought after Lake Norman Community-Westport! Beautiful updated & move in ready! Enjoy nature & partial lake view from front porch. Experience open concept, vaulted great room, natural sunlight & solid hardwoods. Large light & airy kitchen w/ extra counter space, lots of storage, granite, & new Whirlpool Gold appliances. Oversized main level laundry room, utility sink & additional pantry & storage. Primary suite on main level & two additional bedrooms & updated bathrooms. All rooms generously sized, plenty closet space throughout. Upstairs is an open airy loft w/ office/bonus room & walk-in attic. Basement addl bonus room - exercise/media/office. Adjacent is a carpeted flex area. Oversized 2 car garage + storage & workshop space. Enjoy mornings & family gatherings on the large two-level deck. No HOA fees. Amenities minutes away - Westport Clubs new owner may join. New paint inside & out. New windows, 6" gutters w/lifetime leaf guards.