LIKE NEW!! NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT!! Right-sized ranch home perfectly appointed with hardwoods throughout most of the home, large kitchen with plenty of beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances with gas range. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, spacious laundry room, large pantry and extra nook for a second refrigerator, covered back patio, large flat lot, long flat driveway for plenty of parking, his and hers primary closets. Great neighborhood with pool an playground!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Huntersville teens died in a vehicle crash following a chase with the Mooresville Police Department, according to law enforcement officials.
Carolina Caring is leading the way in health care innovation by offering a creative solution to a nationwide problem — the shortage of certifi…
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
In their first meeting since public records requests revealed hundreds of group text messages between Superintendent Jeff James and numerous I…