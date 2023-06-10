LIKE NEW!! NEWLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT!! Right-sized ranch home perfectly appointed with hardwoods throughout most of the home, large kitchen with plenty of beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances with gas range. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, spacious laundry room, large pantry and extra nook for a second refrigerator, covered back patio, large flat lot, long flat driveway for plenty of parking, his and hers primary closets. Great neighborhood with pool an playground!