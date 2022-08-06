3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $469,900

Better than new, move in ready and energy-efficient! This beautiful ranch floor plan features upgrades galore! Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Large kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a huge island open to the living room and dining area. Glazed kitchen cabinets with a stunning herringbone backsplash and White Ice granite countertops. Gas cooktop and g-Energy Star® appliances including dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room features cabinets with custom shelving and g-Energy Star Washer and Dryer which convey. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Primary bathroom features a zero-entry walk-in shower, double sinks and separate water closet. All appliances and electric fence system to convey! Enjoy resort-style living in Canopy Creek at the community pool and cabana. Lawn maintenance included in HOA dues!