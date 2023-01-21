 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $474,900

Don't miss your opportunity to own this meticulously maintained, like new home in the Amazing Community of Villages of Denver. This home sits on a lovely, fenced, corner lot & is loaded with upgrades. The main floor features an office or study with glass French doors, beautiful hardwoods throughout most of the main level, an open great room with recessed lights, gas log fireplace, & custom blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a huge granite island, pendant & recessed lighting, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, & more. The formal dining room is open to the kitchen & great room & has access to the fenced rear yard & patio. The 2nd level features a lovely loft, 2 spacious guest rooms, & an oversized primary bedroom that boasts a large bathroom with dual vanity, tile flooring, custom blinds, walk-in tile shower, & huge walk-in closet. The Villages of Denver is conveniently located just off of Hwy16 in Denver with easy access to the airport, Lake Norman, Charlotte & more!

