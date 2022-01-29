Welcome home to this expansive Ranch home in desirable Covington in Denver North Carolina which is centrally located to Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius & Mooresville. Locally you are close to shopping, recreation & restaurants: close to boat ramp and Westport Golf Course, walk or bike to Govenor's Island. The home itself is all one level & features soaring windows that let in so much natural light. Spacious entryway expands into the open floor plan flowing naturally to the fenced outdoor area with a covered patio and expanded pavers for entertaining. The kitchen is central to the home, perfectly located for gathering and entertaining. Included is refrigerator, washer and dryer & 2 televisions that are mounted in living room and primary bedroom! Special outdoor features include a "dog run" that can be used for garden or removed to expand your outdoor space. Large lot extends beyond the fence. The drive to the home is gorgeous with tree-lined winding road with views of Lake Norman!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $475,000
