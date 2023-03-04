Almost brand new 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths home in sought after Creek Park community. This home is newly built and loaded w/ upgrades. Upgraded hardwood LV floors on the main floor, upgraded lighting thru-out, wooden plantation shutters, and all tile baths. 2x6 exterior walls. Large chef's type kitchen with quartz counters, SS gas range and appliances, under-cabinet lighting, and soft close drawers. Downstairs laundry room w/ drop zone area to drop off shoes. coats, dog leases, etc. Primary bedroom on main with double closets, large walk-in tile shower, double vanities, and separate water closet. Upstairs has an ample size bonus room and 3rd bedroom & full bath. Downstairs 2nd bedroom was used as an office. The home is loaded w/ tons of storage and closets. The screen porch overlooks a level yard with woods. Walk to your community pool. Home is very convenient to HWY 16, HWY 73, I 485, golf courses, and shopping. This one is ready to go and shows brand new, pride of ownership!!