Beautiful and highly maintained master down 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Upgrades including stainless apps and granite. Lovel quiet community in Denver. Close to lake and and Cowens Ford CC. Memberships available. 3/4 acre large lot. CUL-DE-SAC.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $490,000
