3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $499,000

Welcome to this charmingly beautiful ranch style home, in the desirable subdivision of Covington at Lake Norman. This homes entry way welcomes you in with 10 ft ceilings throughout. The great room boast a large area with open concept. It has large windows for plenty of natural light. In the living area you can enjoy an evening by the gas fireplace and custom built in cabinets. It has a large dining area for plenty of guest, and a breakfast room. The kitchen features granite counters with light gray custom cabinetry, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Primary suite features a large bedroom, large tile walk-in shower, double vanities, and custom closet shelving. Improvements include in-ground pool, built in gas grill, fenced yard, hot tub, mini split system added in garage, and in-ground irrigation. This home has it all. This community includes club house, community pool area, it's located near entertainment, restaurants, and more. This is a must see.