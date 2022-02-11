3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $500,000

Gorgeous updates await you in Westport golf course home on nearly acre lot by 8th green! Welcoming front porch opens to rare-find spacious rooms w/wood floors thru-out. Pristine kitchen updated in white quartz tops gleams w/SS appliances, coffee/wine bar with wine fridge & lg eat-in island w/gas cooktop! Farmhouse sink w/gold toned faucet offers views across to the golf course. Brkfast Rm opens to a lovely screen porch w/lighted fan & more great views. Lg Laundry w/sink, cabinetry & pantry. LR, DR, Open Kitchen/Brkfast & GR w/painted FP accented by wood mantel & stylish pendants, plus full bath on main. Tiled baths feature updated vanity tops, with custom walk-in showers in Primary & 1st floor bath. Great storage, WICs & solid shelving. Iron spindles along wood stairs to the large upper Primary & 2 BRs also with HW floors + Private office/nursery or flex room. Wonderful storage room could be finished for Rec/Bonus! Enjoy extra parking pad & a wide, private lot dotted with mature trees.