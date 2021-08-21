 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $520,000

Come make this almost brand new beautifully built home yours! Located in the quiet cozy subdivision of Killians Pointe with walking trails, pool, and a playground! The home features a sprawling open kitchen with quartz counter tops and tile backsplash that connects to the family room with 20' vaulted ceiling. Primary Bedroom is on the main with huge walk-in closet! 2nd Bedroom and full bath also located on main floor. Upstairs has a large loft along with the 3rd bedroom and another full bath. Large covered patio in backyard that backs up to the wooded HOA land.

