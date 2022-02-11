3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $525,000

Welcome Home to this picture-perfect Westport classic! This 3 bdrm, 3 bath, 2100 sf home has the primary on the main floor, a huge bonus room, gorgeous screened-in porch, an inground pool, fenced yard, and sits on a double lot (1 acre total). Many upgrades include a stunning primary bathroom with a large soaking tub, new tile floors, and double vanity. Additionally, the hardwood floors carry into the upstairs bedrooms, smooth ceilings, and beautiful tile in the kitchen. The backyard is an oasis with gorgeous landscaping surrounding the pool, and there is a double gate that leads to an area that would make parking an RV easy. This is an entertainer's dream and can also be a short-term rental property. Westport is a quaint community on the west side of LKN providing a small-town feel. Public Access to Lake Norman is a few miles away. Westport Golf Course and the Swim and Tennis Club are right around the corner. Shopping and dining are just around the corner. Uptown Charlotte and the airport is 25 minutes away. North Lincoln Co. schools. https://vimeo.com/667308114/63286a0b3c