 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $527,025

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $527,025

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $527,025

Beautiful craftsman ranch plan. Enter the home large foyer and past the study. Enter the large open concept great room. Check out the large kitchen island featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home features a large Owners Suite and 2 additional bedrooms. Exterior includes a covered rear porch

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics