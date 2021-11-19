Picturesque tree lined streets in a great golf course community awaits. This home will capture your attention as soon as you walk up to the front door. Beautiful hardwoods greet you, spacious open living/dining/kitchen area, features a desirable open layout w/wonderful flow and tons of charm. Formal dining & sitting area/office round out the gathering spaces. Split bedroom floorplan allows for Primary suite on one side of the home & 2 secondary bedrooms/bath on another wing of the home. Eat-in breakfast area & counter height seating in kitchen. Delightful back deck sits among the changing colored leaves. The finished basement will be the focal point of entertainment- complete with extended room area & full bath- the wet bar with 6+ person seating & built-ins will come in handy on game day, don't forget that extra basement workshop space for those who like to "tinker" & extra added storage space-A Golf Community home with tons of sqfootage!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $535,000
