This stunning 2-story home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large, flat lot with incredible year-long panoramic views of LKN! Enter into the foyer, open to the living & dining room, to see this recently refreshed & nicely updated home. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen & more! Impressive kitchen features quartz countertops & waterfall island with white subway backsplash. Half bath on main for guests. Large laundry room has ample storage. Master suite on main with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Upstairs, enjoy the lake views from your office in the loft, & find 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath down the hall. Massive garage is fit for 2-3 cars & allll your lake toys. Grab a cup of coffee & enjoy the view from the covered front porch, or hang with friends on the back deck and enjoy the privacy of the wooded backyard. Also, recently converted to a "smart home" - control everything through Alexa. Don't miss your chance to own this move-in-ready lake house with NO HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …