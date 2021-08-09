 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000

This stunning 2-story home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, on a large, flat lot with incredible year-long panoramic views of LKN! Enter into the foyer, open to the living & dining room, to see this recently refreshed & nicely updated home. Fresh paint, new light fixtures, refinished hardwoods, new kitchen & more! Impressive kitchen features quartz countertops & waterfall island with white subway backsplash. Half bath on main for guests. Large laundry room has ample storage. Master suite on main with large walk-in closet & dual vanities. Upstairs, enjoy the lake views from your office in the loft, & find 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath down the hall. Massive garage is fit for 2-3 cars & allll your lake toys. Grab a cup of coffee & enjoy the view from the covered front porch, or hang with friends on the back deck and enjoy the privacy of the wooded backyard. Also, recently converted to a "smart home" - control everything through Alexa. Don't miss your chance to own this move-in-ready lake house with NO HOA!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 29-Aug. 4

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $89,000

Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics