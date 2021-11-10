Picturesque tree lined streets in a great golf course community awaits. This home will capture your attention as soon as you walk up to the front door. Beautiful hardwoods greet you, spacious open living/dining/kitchen area, features a desirable open layout w/wonderful flow and tons of charm. Formal dining & sitting area/office round out the gathering spaces. Split bedroom floorplan allows for Primary suite on one side of the home & 2 secondary bedrooms/bath on another wing of the home. Eat-in breakfast area & counter height seating in kitchen. Delightful back deck sits among the changing colored leaves. The finished basement will be the focal point of entertainment- complete with extended room area & full bath- the wet bar with 6+ person seating & built-ins will come in handy on game day, don't forget that extra basement workshop space for those who like to "tinker" & extra added storage space-A Golf Community home with tons of sqfootage!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction o…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will not be changing as a result of Tuesday’s election. Both the incumbent candidates, Mayor Miles Atkins and Commissioner-At Large Gary West, were reelected by large margins in a vote that Atkins called ‘supportive’ of the current direction of Mooresville.
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute, will be the sight of a major car meet S…
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.