Showings begin Sat 3/26. A rare gem, this updated & well-maintained Ranch home on the 12th hole of Westport Golf Course features solar panels, a lovely outdoor covered veranda & an in-ground pool. Enjoy easy living on one floor with this sprawling floorplan. From the front door, you enter the formal living area with fireplace. The renovated kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & a lg island. Living areas also inc a family rm, dining rm, private office & sunroom overlooking the pool. Of the 3 bdrms, 1 could be a 2nd primary, guest suite or bonus rm with built-in wet bar. Lots of storage w/walls of cabinets, closets & storage areas throughout. Beautiful, mature landscaping on this 0.76 ac lot offers privacy, relaxing meditation areas and a utility shed within the fenced back yard. Membership to Westport Country Club with Golf, Swim & Tennis is optional. A property worth seeing!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $585,000
