Skip building and move right in! Highly sought after well maintained Connect w/open concept living and multi purpose floor plan. Wood and tile floors for easy maintenance. Exceptional kitchen features amazing storage and counter space plus a gas range and refrigerator, tile back splash, large island breakfast bar and unique pantry door for added character, dining area for large gatherings, recessed & designer lighting, grand master BR with custom barn door and en-suite bath with dual sink vanity, amazing walk in closet and tiled shower, Office/den flex space with bespoke wood & waterfall glass accented barn doors, 2 spacious guest bedrooms with central bath, plantation shutters. Wall of glass opens to covered Lanai that features an extended paver patio for added entertaining options, raised flower bed and beautiful landscaping in the private back yard. Trilogy Membership include Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities