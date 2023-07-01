Skip building and move right in! Stunning long range sunset views enhance this highly sought after Connect plan w/open concept living and multi purpose floor plan, crown molding, exceptional kitchen features amazing storage and counter space plus a gas range and refrigerator, tile back splash, island breakfast bar, dining area for large gatherings, recessed & designer lighting, gas log fireplace in the great room, grand master BR and en-suite bath with dual sink vanity walk in closet and tiled shower, Office/den flex space with glass doors, 2 spacious guest bedrooms with central bath, extended laundry room with additional cabinetry, washing machine & dryer. Wall of glass opens to covered and screened Lanai that features an extended paver patio for added entertaining options, Jet Setter hot Tub and a gas grill connection. Garage has epoxy finished floor, hanging storage shelves and wall cabinetry. Trilogy Membership include Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities