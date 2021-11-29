3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $649,000

Spectacular full brick ranch with bonus room over the garage and deeded boat slip. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts an open floorplan. Cathedral ceilings in the great room, fireplace and built-ins, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors throughout and just freshly painted. A wonderful kitchen with breakfast bar, eat-in nook area. Two secondary bedrooms on the main floor as well as an office. The large bonus room above the garage is a perfect second family room set up with its own private full bathroom. Gorgeous sunroom and large screened porch overlooking the lovely fenced in yard. This big lot is .798 of an acre. The perfect home... only 40 minutes to uptown Charlotte and 30 minutes to the Douglas International Airport. Close to shopping and restaurants.