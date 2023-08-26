This home can not be duplicated with current new Trilogy pricing. Why wait to build. Take the windfall & create the perfect home and backyard setting to your specifications, 10' ceilings and 8'doors, wood flooring, sunroom leads out to the screened patio for additional entertaining area. Upgraded cabinets with roll out shelving in the kitchen, under cabinet lighting, tile back splash, solid surface counters & large island seating area. Walk in pantry. Primary suite features bump out bay window & new carpet. Ensuite bath w/dual vanities plus a make up area, walk in custom closet & shower, laundry/flex area includes desk work space, wash sink and amazing added storage, 2 additional guest bedrooms and a study, finished garage with 4' extension. Front porch & rear covered screened patio both have tile flooring, cul de sac street within walking distance to the Twin Mills Club. Clean Air Filtration System, ** Walk in to the back yard as it is much larger than it appears from the rear porch**