Stunning all brick home for sale in the popular Killian Crossing neighborhood. Spacious fenced backyard with covered patio and screened patio, perfect for entertaining! The attention to detail in this home is like no other with numerous upgrades. Gorgeous tile throughout all main living spaces, primary bedroom, bathrooms, hallways & stairs. Enter and exit from the primary bedroom onto the patio to enjoy your morning coffee, beautiful main bathroom with elaborate tile work within the large walk-in shower, enjoy a warm bath in the soaker tub. Laundry room with folding center, wash sink and cabinets. Every inch of space was used when building this spectacular home so storage is not an issue. HVAC has 4 zones and this home has two hot water heaters. Three car garage with 400 amp access and driveway has extended concrete pad for additional parking. This home is truly a gem! Do not miss your chance to take a tour, you will not be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $695,000
