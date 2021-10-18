Beautiful custom ranch home on 8 acres in a perfect location of Denver. Home has 3 bedrooms (septic for 4 bedrooms) and 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept floor plan, with large family room and office. Dining room features an exquisite chandelier. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and room for a table and chairs. Hardwood floors throughout, beautiful tile work in kitchen and all baths. Primary bathroom is gorgeous, and includes a jacuzzi tub and oversized tiled shower. Enjoy a relaxing evening on your deck or screened in porch with outdoor fireplace. Full walk-out unfinished basement. The home allows for privacy and a serene setting and still is only 15 minutes to Lake Norman and the public boat launches. Close to schools and between Lincolnton and Denver. This is a must see, there are too many extras to list. You will love the privacy and flat lot this home has to offer; plenty of room for a pool, toys, and even horses if that is what you are looking for. No HOA. Contact Pilar Carroll for questions at 704-966-9508 or email me at pilarc@lakenormanrealty.com
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $699,000
