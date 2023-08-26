Beautiful Custom home situated on a gorgeous tranquil large wooded lot (approx. .75 acre ) Relax on the LG. covered porch or the back screened in porch with the serenity of nature around. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home includes all hardwoods thru-out home, no carpet. Bathroom tile floors. Crown/baseboard moldings throughout. Large eat in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances,tile backsplash, soft-close drawers/cabinets , gas stove. Gas FP. Office on main level w/custom built in desk, but could be converted to 4th bedroom. Huge bonus room up with two built in homework stations. Primary BR includes HUGE walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, glass separate shower. Water softner added this past year, has alarm and doorbell cam. Home owners have contract with Killingtons Ext.. and maintance contract for AC unit. Short drive to Lake Norman, close to Hwy 16 and Hwy 73, makes easy commute to Charlotte and surrounding areas. Low Lincoln Co. taxes