Absolutely stunning home in the heart of the most sought-after gated neighborhood in Denver. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath home boasts a large living space with a gorgeous accent wall. Plantation shutters in the sunroom and custom window and door treatments throughout. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with roll-out drawers and soft-close cabinets, as well as stainless steel appliances. The large sliding door leads to the paver patio, which offers lots of space for entertaining. Enjoy main floor living with entire ensuite and flex space upstairs.Trilogy is just minutes aways from Lake Norman. Great location with amazing neighborhood amenities!! Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by!
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $730,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.
Man arrested at NC A&T had shotguns, 1,000 rounds of ammo, a crossbow, blow dart gun and more, police said
In addition to the handguns, shotguns, rifle and ammunition, a vehicle search discovered a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, choc…
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
The squirrel, named Kluyver, rings a bell, holds his little hands together and patiently waits for his treat. Watch him here.
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.