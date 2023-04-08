Absolutely stunning home in the heart of the most sought-after gated neighborhood in Denver. This 3-bedroom, 3-bath home boasts a large living space with a gorgeous accent wall. Plantation shutters in the sunroom and custom window and door treatments throughout. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with roll-out drawers and soft-close cabinets, as well as stainless steel appliances. The large sliding door leads to the paver patio, which offers lots of space for entertaining. Enjoy main floor living with entire ensuite and flex space upstairs.Trilogy is just minutes aways from Lake Norman. Great location with amazing neighborhood amenities!! Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by!