Why wait to build when you can move right in? Private lot, 10' ceilings and 8'doors throughout, wood flooring, sunroom addition leads out to the screened patio for additional entertaining area. Upgraded cabinets with roll out shelving in the kitchen, under cabinet lighting, tile back splash, solid surface counters & large island seating area. Walk in pantry. Primary suite features bump out bay window & new carpet. Ensuite bath w/dual vanities plus a make up area, walk in custom closet and shower, laundry/flex area with desk work space, wash sink and amazing added storage, 2 additional guest bedrooms and a study, finished garage with 4' extension. Front and rear covered screened patio with tile flooring, Great location in the community on a cul de sac street within walking distance to the Twin Mills Club. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities. *** Walk in to the back yard as it is much larger than it appears from the rear porch***