Make yourself comfortable and enjoy the open concept Graham floorplan w/Loft (10' ceilings & 8' doors) that has an amazing use of function and space. Well-appointed kitchen anchors the main living area & includes SS gas appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Office flex space with glass doors. Great room, sunroom and dining area with a wall of glass opens to the covered lanai with fireplace that extends entertaining options. The extended paver patio with accent lighting views the private, landscaped rear yard. Serene master suite features a bump out bay window and bath with dual sink vanity, tile floor and a generous walk-in closet and tiled shower. Low maintenance LVP and tile floors (Carpet in bedrooms & upstairs) Second level features dual living spaces plus additional bedroom and full bath plus excellent walk in storage. 2 car garage w/4 foot extension. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities