3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $760,000

Cul de sac street and wide lot that backs to a natural common green space for added privacy. Recently updated landscaping. Master suite includes bay window addition and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, walk in custom closet and tiled shower. Study/office area w/French doors adds flexibility, 10ft. Ceilings, 8ft. solid core doors, kitchen features roll out cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, GE Monogram appliances, 6 burner gas cook top convection wall oven, microwave and warming drawer, island with custom built in cabinetry and wine refrigerator. Laundry room includes additional storage and wash sink. Wood and tile flooring, 2 rolling walls of glass to the covered rear porch creates a spectacular indoor/outdoor living area. Second level has a third bedroom suite w/bath and immense family room with large walk in storage area. Garage has 4 ft. extension and epoxy floor. Trilogy Membership includes the Freedom Boat Club on LKN Norman plus award winning amenities