 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $775,000

Welcome to this truly MOVE-IN-READY ranch-style Home that is sure to WOW you from the moment you walk in the front door!METICULOUSLY maintained,OPEN floor plan with a gorgeous CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN and Carrara marble countertops w/huge center island. Entertaining at it's best, w/ an eat in kitchen and large dining room. Step out back to a large covered veranda to enjoy cookouts with plenty of privacy.Large living room with beautiful custom built-ins.Custom made curtains throughout the home to convey.This is a split bedroom floor plan with a large owner's suite and oversized bathroom which includes a huge double vanity, extra large soaking tub and seamless glass shower. Better buy more shoes and clothes,this closet is a show stopper! Spacious secondary bedrooms include large closets.Plenty of storage which includeS 2 pull down attics.Oversized garage has additional storage as well.Whole house surround sound.Don't miss out on your DREAM HOME!Killians Pointe is an all-ages community.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...