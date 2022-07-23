3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $775,000

Welcome to this truly MOVE-IN-READY ranch-style Home that is sure to WOW you from the moment you walk in the front door!METICULOUSLY maintained,OPEN floor plan with a gorgeous CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN and Carrara marble countertops w/huge center island. Entertaining at it's best, w/ an eat in kitchen and large dining room. Step out back to a large covered veranda to enjoy cookouts with plenty of privacy.Large living room with beautiful custom built-ins.Custom made curtains throughout the home to convey.This is a split bedroom floor plan with a large owner's suite and oversized bathroom which includes a huge double vanity, extra large soaking tub and seamless glass shower. Better buy more shoes and clothes,this closet is a show stopper! Spacious secondary bedrooms include large closets.Plenty of storage which includeS 2 pull down attics.Oversized garage has additional storage as well.Whole house surround sound.Don't miss out on your DREAM HOME!Killians Pointe is an all-ages community.