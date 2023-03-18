***Walk to the CLUB*** open concept plan with multi purpose living areas, 10 FT. ceilings and 8 FT. solid core doors, crown molding, plantation shutters, exceptional dream kitchen is highlighted with GE Cafe appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, wall oven, decorative tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, island breakfast bar, solid surface counters, keeping area off of the kitchen with built ins & wine refrigerator, recessed & designer lighting, don't miss the hidden space under the stairs. Grand primary BR & bath with dual sink vanity custom walk in closet and tiled shower, Office/den flex space, sunroom filled with natural light leads out to a covered, screened & extended patio for additional entertaining, fenced yard. Upstairs features amazing flex space, bedroom, full bath & storage. large laundry room with additional cabinetry. 4 FT. garage extension w/epoxy finished floor. Tankless gas H20, Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities.