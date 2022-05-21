New construction in Denver! Convenient location to 16/73 this home checks all the boxes. Large yard can accommodate a future pool with lots of extra room on a one acre lot. This home is still under construction but will be complete about July 1st. Microwave and wine fridge have yet to be installed but are included.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $790,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
The softball coach at Lake Norman High School has been charged with indecent liberties with children after a voice mail concerning a sex act w…
Three people are facing charges after a shoplifting call turned into a chase that ended when the vehicle collided with three others, the Moore…
Midlife factors that raise your odds of Alzheimer's, the effects of coffee on cholesterol, and more health news
Researchers found that in just the past decade, there has been a shift in the most important modifiable risk factors for dementia in the United States. Found out what they are — and more health news — here.
Renee Holland denied Maureen Purcell a chance to seek her first elected term as Iredell County Register of Deeds.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of l…
Recent traffic stops led to arrests of two people on drug and weapons charges.
Tuesday was primary election day in Iredell County.
Primary voters choose Sloan, Trent, Kurn in school board races; Kasel narrowly tops DeWeese for Mooresville commissioner seat
The primary races for three seats on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, in Districts 1, 3 and 7, were held Tuesday night.
The body of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel from New York who disappeared while visiting South Carolina's Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago has been found. Here's more info on that and more of today's trending topics.
He tipped the driver $16.