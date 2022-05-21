 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $790,250

3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $790,250

New construction in Denver! Convenient location to 16/73 this home checks all the boxes. Large yard can accommodate a future pool with lots of extra room on a one acre lot. This home is still under construction but will be complete about July 1st. Microwave and wine fridge have yet to be installed but are included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular