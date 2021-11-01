Want to feel like you're always on vacation? Don't miss the opportunity to see this lovely waterfront home. Main level features include large owners bedroom with beautiful lake views, two walk-in closets, shower. soaking tub and dual sinks. Open living area with formal dining, great room with corner fireplace & cathedral ceilings overlooking the large deck. Walkout basement has bedrooms, full bath and large rec area with plenty of room for entertaining & covered patio. Unique, covered area down by the lakefront perfect for enjoying days by the lake. Investor? Home has been a vacation rental with excellent rental history. Large floating dock with plenty of room for boat docking and/or jet skis.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $799,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins …
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.