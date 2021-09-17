3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $825,000

Want to feel like you're always on vacation? Don't miss the opportunity to see this lovely waterfront home. Main level features include large owners bedroom with beautiful lake views, two walk-in closets, shower. soaking tub and dual sinks. Open living area with formal dining, great room with corner fireplace & cathedral ceilings overlooking the large deck. Walkout basement has bedrooms, full bath and large rec area with plenty of room for entertaining & covered patio. Unique, covered area down by the lakefront perfect for enjoying days by the lake. Investor? Home has been a vacation rental with excellent rental history. Large floating dock with plenty of room for boat docking and/or jet skis.