3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $828,705

New Construction LKN area! This craftsman style home features a large covered front porch, move thru the foyer into the Chef’s Kitchen w/ granite Island & SS appliances and the large Family Room. The Owners Suite and large master bath are just steps away. Other features include a 2-car side load garage wit third car adder, WIC’s and Formal Dining room. This home has an unfinished walkout basement. Harbor Oaks in Denver, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte