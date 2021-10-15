3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $850,000

Amazing custom built waterfront home on Lake Norman with NO HOA and .95 acre lot! So many goodies in this one we had to put the features sheet in the photos for you. 3 bdrms on main, 2 add'l in bsmt could be used as bdrms. Beautiful neutral color palette thruout, large upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appls, gas cooktop w/ hood, tons of cabinets & herringbone tile bkspsh. Gleaming laminate wood floors thruout the main level from cozy family rm to dining room, kitchen & bedrms, large laundry rm w/ storage, primary BR on main w/ oversized closet & updated bath, enormous full length basement, a HUGE deck on main level overlooking the lake + long patio w/ entrances from the basement, propane gas heat, frpl & appliances. Separate cottage w/ half bath would make a great guest home, workshop or office. 3 car garages-2 on main, 3rd in bsmt could hold 3 more cars! New roof 2021! A/C only 3 yrs! A wonderful home for relaxing, lake life & entertaining! Easy commute downtown Charlotte & airport.