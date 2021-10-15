Amazing custom built waterfront home on Lake Norman with NO HOA and .95 acre lot! So many goodies in this one we had to put the features sheet in the photos for you. 3 bdrms on main, 2 add'l in bsmt could be used as bdrms. Beautiful neutral color palette thruout, large upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appls, gas cooktop w/ hood, tons of cabinets & herringbone tile bkspsh. Gleaming laminate wood floors thruout the main level from cozy family rm to dining room, kitchen & bedrms, large laundry rm w/ storage, primary BR on main w/ oversized closet & updated bath, enormous full length basement, a HUGE deck on main level overlooking the lake + long patio w/ entrances from the basement, propane gas heat, frpl & appliances. Separate cottage w/ half bath would make a great guest home, workshop or office. 3 car garages-2 on main, 3rd in bsmt could hold 3 more cars! New roof 2021! A/C only 3 yrs! A wonderful home for relaxing, lake life & entertaining! Easy commute downtown Charlotte & airport.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
In celebration of Fire Safety Month in October, the preschool at Vanderburg United Methodist Church collected snacks and drinks for the firefi…