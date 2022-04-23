 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $850,000

Stunning and practically new highly sought after Captivate plan with Loft and 3 car garage that features unobstructed wooded greenway views. Open concept living with multi purpose floor plan, wrap around tiled and screened porch, speaker system in great room & on rear patio. 10 ft ceilings, 8 ft. doors, extensive crown & decorative molding, gourmet kitchen is highlighted with GE Monogram appliances, 6 burner gas cook top, wall oven, warming drawer, Bosch DW, decorative tile back splash, roll out drawers in lower cabinets and island breakfast bar. Grand primary BR and en-suite bath with dual vanities, framed mirrors, tiled walk in shower & closet. Office/den flex space w/double doors & additional guest suite on main level with full bath, 2nd floor has walk in storage, 9ft ceilings, loft area, full bedroom and private dual sink bath. 3 car garage with epoxy finished floor adds exceptional storage. Trilogy Membership includes Freedom Boat Club on Lake Norman plus award winning amenities

