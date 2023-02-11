Location, location, location! Gated 55+ community in the desirable Trilogy Lake Norman. The home has a beautiful large open floor plan with loft including a sunroom, screened porch leading to paver patio situated on a cul-de-sac lot. The home offers SS appliances with gas range, granite counter tops, tile floors and showers in bathrooms, large finished garage and tons of storage. The community offers a memberships to Twin Mills clubhouse and along with a membership to Freedom boat club. The clubhouse features indoor and outdoor activities, dining, fitness lots of activates to enjoy while meeting new friends. This home is move-in ready. Reverse mortgage could be an option for the right buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $859,900
