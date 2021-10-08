Amazing custom built waterfront home on Lake Norman with NO HOA and .95 acre lot! So many goodies in this one we had to put the features sheet in the photos for you. 3 bdrms on main, 2 add'l in bsmt could be used as bdrms. Beautiful neutral color palette thruout, large upgraded kitchen w/ stainless appls, gas cooktop w/ hood, tons of cabinets & herringbone tile bkspsh. Gleaming laminate wood floors thruout the main level from cozy family rm to dining room, kitchen & bedrms, large laundry rm w/ storage, primary BR on main w/ oversized closet & updated bath, enormous full length basement, a HUGE deck on main level overlooking the lake + long patio w/ entrances from the basement, propane gas heat, frpl & appliances. Separate cottage w/ half bath would make a great guest home, workshop or office. 3 car garages-2 on main, 3rd in bsmt could hold 3 more cars! New roof 2021! A/C only 3 yrs! A wonderful home for relaxing, lake life & entertaining! Easy commute downtown Charlotte & airport.
3 Bedroom Home in Denver - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 17-22. For more information regarding specific plots …