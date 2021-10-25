3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $329,900

 Skip to main content
*Multiple Offers*-please submit offers by Monday, Oct 25th by 5pm. Check out this amazing newly renovated three bedroom, two full bath full brick ranch in sought out community of Harrisburg! New cabinets throughout, remodeled kitchen and bath. New ductwork for AC, new applianced and lighting. Now is your time to enjoy be centrally located in established neighborhood.

